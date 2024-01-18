Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Has $4.50 Million Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $4,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Michael S. Ryan Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $382,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 4,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 48,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PLD. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.60.

Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE PLD opened at $126.45 on Thursday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.64 and a 1 year high of $137.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $116.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.31.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 38.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 107.41%.

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In related news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.