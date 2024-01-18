Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Has $9.99 Million Stock Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,291 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 71,117 shares during the quarter. Splunk makes up 2.3% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $9,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Splunk by 204.1% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 298 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Splunk by 171.7% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in Splunk in the second quarter worth $41,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Splunk in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Splunk in the second quarter worth $53,000. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Splunk

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,017 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $763,988.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 89,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,593,274.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Price Performance

Splunk stock opened at $152.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 363.55, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.06. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.19 and a 1 year high of $153.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.52 and a 200-day moving average of $133.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 689.21% and a net margin of 2.66%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Splunk in a report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. BTIG Research cut Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Rosenblatt Securities cut Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Splunk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.00.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

