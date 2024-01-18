Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Invests $2.78 Million in ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 694,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of ThredUp by 266.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 15,083 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of ThredUp by 52,547.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 11,035 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ThredUp during the second quarter worth $32,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ThredUp during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ThredUp during the second quarter worth $37,000. 58.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ThredUp alerts:

ThredUp Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TDUP opened at $2.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $228.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.91. ThredUp Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $4.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ThredUp ( NASDAQ:TDUP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). The company had revenue of $82.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.04 million. ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 60.76% and a negative net margin of 24.41%. On average, analysts forecast that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ThredUp news, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 40,636 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total transaction of $92,650.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,458.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 40,636 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total transaction of $92,650.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 497,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,458.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 11,612 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total value of $26,359.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 485,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,102,128.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,266 shares of company stock valued at $241,604 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 38.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TDUP shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ThredUp from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on ThredUp from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ThredUp

ThredUp Company Profile

(Free Report)

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.