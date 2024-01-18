Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,123 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 51.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,123 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in Sony Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC raised its position in Sony Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Sony Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Sony Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in Sony Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 8.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SONY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $97.50. The stock had a trading volume of 82,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.99. Sony Group Co. has a 1-year low of $79.62 and a 1-year high of $100.94.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.93 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.35%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SONY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sony Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Sony Group in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sony Group in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

