Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Purchases 48,546 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 34.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,546 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises 2.6% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $10,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 18,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 35,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 51,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,655.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

NextEra Energy stock opened at $57.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.99. The company has a market cap of $118.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.52. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $84.34.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Guggenheim upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.14.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

