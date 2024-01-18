Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 7,000 Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LBPH. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 67.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 6,439.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 6,053 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LBPH has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.17.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ:LBPH traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.70. 139,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,117,682. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.40 and a 200 day moving average of $7.23. Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $26.50.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.17. On average, research analysts anticipate that Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Its lead product candidate is LP352, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

