Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAT. HSBC began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.79.

Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT opened at $279.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.04 and a 1 year high of $299.20. The firm has a market cap of $142.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.95 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

