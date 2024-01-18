Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 3.7% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,872 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC increased its stake in Olin by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 59,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Olin by 12.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 729,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,510,000 after purchasing an additional 79,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 4.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,838,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $94,493,000 after purchasing an additional 71,298 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 2.3% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 35,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

OLN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Olin from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays cut their target price on Olin from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Olin from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Olin from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Olin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.13.

OLN traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,522. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.03 and its 200-day moving average is $51.08. Olin Co. has a 1 year low of $41.71 and a 1 year high of $64.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. Olin had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.62%.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

