Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Sells 10,000 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 60,329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ KTOS traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,223. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.83. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.35 and a twelve month high of $21.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.39 and a beta of 0.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a positive return on equity of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $274.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.91 million. Analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Insider Activity at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 6,250 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $121,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,364.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 6,250 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $121,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,364.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $118,230.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 333,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,630,973.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,659 shares of company stock valued at $1,464,037. 2.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, National Security, and commercial markets. The company develops and fields transformative, affordable systems, products, and solutions. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems.

