Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SII. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprott by 20.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Sprott by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after acquiring an additional 18,381 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sprott by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Sprott by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 72,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Sprott during the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Institutional investors own 26.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprott alerts:

Sprott Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:SII traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,056. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.38 and a 200-day moving average of $32.04. Sprott Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.04 and a 1 year high of $41.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $901.48 million, a PE ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Sprott Announces Dividend

Sprott ( NYSE:SII Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.11 million for the quarter. Sprott had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 13.73%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.10%.

About Sprott

(Free Report)

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.