BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Receives $42.45 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.52.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BP from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, January 8th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of BP from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, October 6th.

BP stock opened at $33.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. BP has a 12-month low of $33.52 and a 12-month high of $41.38. The stock has a market cap of $97.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.34 and its 200 day moving average is $36.69.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.25). BP had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $53.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BP will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.4362 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. BP’s payout ratio is 20.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of BP by 202.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,921 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BP in the first quarter worth $338,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of BP in the first quarter worth $343,000. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of BP by 10,274.3% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,070,297 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of BP in the first quarter worth $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

