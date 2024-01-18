BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Shares Down 7.6%

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) shares were down 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.76 and last traded at $3.77. Approximately 263,336 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 447,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.08.

BRC Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.94.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $100.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.46 million. BRC had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 19.42%. As a group, analysts forecast that BRC Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kathryn P. Dickson acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $98,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 142,710 shares in the company, valued at $466,661.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other BRC news, Director Kathryn P. Dickson bought 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $94,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 170,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,224.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Kathryn P. Dickson purchased 30,000 shares of BRC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $98,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 142,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,661.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 257,500 shares of company stock valued at $962,975. Insiders own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in BRC in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in BRC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in BRC by 251.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in BRC during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in BRC by 556.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 6,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.21% of the company’s stock.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

