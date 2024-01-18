BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Shares Down 7.6%

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) shares were down 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.76 and last traded at $3.77. Approximately 263,336 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 447,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.08.
BRC Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.94.
BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $100.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.46 million. BRC had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 19.42%. As a group, analysts forecast that BRC Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Transactions at BRC
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRC
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in BRC in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in BRC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in BRC by 251.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in BRC during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in BRC by 556.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 6,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.21% of the company’s stock.
About BRC
BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BRC
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- 3 construction stocks you need to know about
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- HSBC stock: Your safest bet to play China’s new stimulus?
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- 3 fast food stocks report Q4 earnings, heres what to expect
Receive News & Ratings for BRC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.