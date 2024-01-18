Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 483,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,105 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises 1.4% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $28,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% during the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 260,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares during the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.4% during the third quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 56,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.6% during the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 20,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 178,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,352,000 after purchasing an additional 7,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.0% in the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 48,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 8,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,412.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 13,571 shares of company stock worth $672,994. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $81.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.41.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.78. The stock had a trading volume of 5,497,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,680,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $48.25 and a twelve month high of $75.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.35.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 51.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 60.91%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

