Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Holdings Cut by Beck Bode LLC

Beck Bode LLC lowered its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,524 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 94.4% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,283,000 after buying an additional 36,458 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 20.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,887,000 after buying an additional 87,945 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total value of $156,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at $3,539,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,443 shares of company stock worth $50,151,532. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $34.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,138.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,596,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,479,358. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $559.11 and a twelve month high of $1,151.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,034.49 and its 200-day moving average is $924.73.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 43.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on AVGO. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $944.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVGO

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.