Brokerages Set CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Price Target at $23.40

Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.40.

CNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded CNX Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Bank of America upgraded CNX Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial upgraded CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Thursday, October 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in CNX Resources by 4.2% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 105,133 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in CNX Resources by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 186,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in CNX Resources by 3,621.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in CNX Resources by 2,618.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 854,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,135,000 after purchasing an additional 822,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CNX Resources by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 488,685 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,659,000 after purchasing an additional 41,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNX opened at $19.43 on Thursday. CNX Resources has a 52 week low of $14.36 and a 52 week high of $23.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.64, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.93.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 58.04%. The firm had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CNX Resources will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

