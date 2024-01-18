Brokerages Set CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Price Target at $23.40

Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.40.
CNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded CNX Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Bank of America upgraded CNX Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial upgraded CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Thursday, October 12th.
Shares of CNX opened at $19.43 on Thursday. CNX Resources has a 52 week low of $14.36 and a 52 week high of $23.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.64, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.93.
CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 58.04%. The firm had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CNX Resources will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.
CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.
