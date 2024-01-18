Brokerages Set Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Target Price at $41.40

Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.40.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FLR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Fluor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Fluor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Fluor from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. KeyCorp started coverage on Fluor in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Fluor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FLR
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fluor
Fluor Stock Performance
Shares of Fluor stock opened at $36.69 on Thursday. Fluor has a one year low of $25.69 and a one year high of $40.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.76 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.
Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.46. Fluor had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fluor will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Fluor
Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Fluor
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Will airline stocks recover? What is the outlook?
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Oil is in contango for the first time since 2021: Best oil stocks
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- MAX 9 may not affect Boeing’s earnings; should you buy the dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.