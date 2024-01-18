Brokerages Set John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Target Price at GBX 209.80

Shares of John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 214.75 ($2.73).

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on John Wood Group from GBX 200 ($2.54) to GBX 180 ($2.29) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

Get John Wood Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WG

John Wood Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling at John Wood Group

WG opened at GBX 168.60 ($2.15) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 153.75 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 151.71. John Wood Group has a 52-week low of GBX 124 ($1.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 228.66 ($2.91). The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -189.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.54.

In other John Wood Group news, insider Jacqui Ferguson bought 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 167 ($2.12) per share, with a total value of £2,254.50 ($2,868.69). In related news, insider Ken Gilmartin purchased 4,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 152 ($1.93) per share, for a total transaction of £6,414.40 ($8,161.85). Also, insider Jacqui Ferguson purchased 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 167 ($2.12) per share, for a total transaction of £2,254.50 ($2,868.69). Insiders bought 9,896 shares of company stock valued at $1,507,138 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

John Wood Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment Services segments. The Projects segment provides engineering design and project management services across energy and materials markets including oil and gas, chemicals, mining, minerals, and life sciences.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.