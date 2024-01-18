Brokerages Set Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) PT at $18.38

Shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.38.

Several research firms have commented on BZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Kanzhun Price Performance

Shares of BZ opened at $13.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.35 and a beta of 0.52. Kanzhun has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $26.26.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $220.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.11 million. Kanzhun had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 4.50%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kanzhun will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Kanzhun Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Matthews International Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kanzhun by 159.1% in the fourth quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 2,132,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,699 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Kanzhun by 1,835.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 984,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,352,000 after acquiring an additional 933,617 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Kanzhun in the fourth quarter valued at $4,311,000. Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Kanzhun by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 205,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 42,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Kanzhun in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. 60.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kanzhun Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.

Featured Stories

