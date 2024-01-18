Brokerages Set Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Price Target at $195.75

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $195.75.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Lincoln Electric

Insider Activity at Lincoln Electric

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 68,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total transaction of $14,208,444.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,620 shares in the company, valued at $23,736,655.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 4,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $793,049.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,079,767.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 68,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total transaction of $14,208,444.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,620 shares in the company, valued at $23,736,655.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 85,780 shares of company stock worth $17,623,734 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 1.4% during the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

Shares of LECO opened at $210.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.07. Lincoln Electric has a fifty-two week low of $152.36 and a fifty-two week high of $221.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.05.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 45.28%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.