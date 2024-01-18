Brokerages Set Rightmove plc (LON:RMV) Target Price at GBX 599.13

Rightmove plc (LON:RMV – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 599.13 ($7.62).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RMV. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Numis Securities raised Rightmove to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 660 ($8.40) to GBX 675 ($8.59) in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 605 ($7.70) target price on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

RMV opened at GBX 528.40 ($6.72) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 546.08 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 545.38. Rightmove has a 12-month low of GBX 457.70 ($5.82) and a 12-month high of GBX 615.40 ($7.83). The firm has a market cap of £4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,201.67, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.43.

In other Rightmove news, insider Alison Dolan sold 2,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 559 ($7.11), for a total transaction of £11,247.08 ($14,311.08). Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

