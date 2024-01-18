Brokerages Set Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Price Target at $94.00

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STRA. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ STRA opened at $91.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 44.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.46. Strategic Education has a 12 month low of $64.53 and a 12 month high of $98.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.15.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $285.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.13 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 4.19%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Strategic Education will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is 117.65%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,924 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Strategic Education by 2.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in Strategic Education by 4.9% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Strategic Education by 16.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Strategic Education by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,738 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

