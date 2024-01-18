Brokerages Set The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target at C$90.68

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$90.68.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TD shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$92.00 to C$87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Desjardins set a C$96.00 target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$86.00 to C$84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Scotiabank lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$95.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 23rd.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at C$79.88 on Thursday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of C$75.89 and a 12-month high of C$94.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$142.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$83.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$82.70.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.92 by C($0.09). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 21.91%. The company had revenue of C$13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.53 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.7346369 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.86%.

In related news, Senior Officer Riaz Ahmed sold 42,500 shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$82.26, for a total value of C$3,496,050.00. In related news, Senior Officer Barbara Ann Hooper sold 9,162 shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.49, for a total value of C$737,449.38. Also, Senior Officer Riaz Ahmed sold 42,500 shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$82.26, for a total transaction of C$3,496,050.00. Insiders have sold 57,422 shares of company stock worth $4,719,931 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

