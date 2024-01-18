Brokers Issue Forecasts for Robert Half Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:RHI)

Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Robert Half in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $3.84 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.81. The consensus estimate for Robert Half’s current full-year earnings is $3.85 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Robert Half’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RHI. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Robert Half in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robert Half presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.43.

Robert Half Price Performance

RHI opened at $79.92 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.29. Robert Half has a one year low of $64.65 and a one year high of $89.78.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. Robert Half had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Robert Half’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Robert Half

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RHI. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Robert Half during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Robert Half in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Robert Half in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Robert Half in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its stake in Robert Half by 440.0% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.54%.

Robert Half Company Profile

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

