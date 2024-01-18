Brokers Set Expectations for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 16th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cleveland-Cliffs’ current full-year earnings is $1.14 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ FY2024 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The mining company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $17.95 on Thursday. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1-year low of $13.61 and a 1-year high of $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cleveland-Cliffs

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 98,060.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,926,399 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $65,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922,399 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,000,065 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $322,771,000 after buying an additional 3,295,448 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,678,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,233,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,506,741 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,433,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,018 shares during the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

