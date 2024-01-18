Brokers Set Expectations for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 16th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cleveland-Cliffs’ current full-year earnings is $1.14 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ FY2024 earnings at $2.43 EPS.
Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The mining company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cleveland-Cliffs
Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $17.95 on Thursday. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1-year low of $13.61 and a 1-year high of $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.63.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cleveland-Cliffs
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 98,060.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,926,399 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $65,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922,399 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,000,065 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $322,771,000 after buying an additional 3,295,448 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,678,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,233,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,506,741 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,433,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,018 shares during the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile
Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cleveland-Cliffs
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Wait to buy the dip in these 2 cybersecurity stocks
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Tesla cools down: Frozen chargers and a chilled market
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Twilio stock can’t do anything wrong; more gains imminent
Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.