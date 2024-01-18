Brokers Set Expectations for Vericel Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) – HC Wainwright raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Vericel in a report issued on Tuesday, January 16th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.14) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.20). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vericel’s current full-year earnings is ($0.18) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Vericel’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VCEL. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Vericel from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vericel in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vericel in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Vericel in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Vericel Price Performance

NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $37.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.48 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.90. Vericel has a 1 year low of $26.88 and a 1 year high of $39.90.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $45.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.14 million. Vericel had a negative return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 5.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vericel during the second quarter valued at about $1,016,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 8.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Vericel by 718.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Vericel by 45.7% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 3,979 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Vericel by 3.6% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Vericel

In related news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total value of $83,798.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,176,790.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

Further Reading

