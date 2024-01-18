Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bruker in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 16th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.80. The consensus estimate for Bruker’s current full-year earnings is $2.52 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Bruker’s FY2024 earnings at $2.86 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.38 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BRKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Bruker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Bruker in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Bruker in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bruker in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

Bruker Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR opened at $69.70 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.17. Bruker has a 1 year low of $53.79 and a 1 year high of $84.84.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. Bruker had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $742.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.83 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bruker

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRKR. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 90.4% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker in the first quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 67.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 438 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker in the second quarter worth $33,000. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.22%.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

