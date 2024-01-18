Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG) CEO Sells $21,715.80 in Stock

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG – Get Free Report) CEO Vininder Singh sold 8,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total transaction of $21,715.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,647,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,750,599.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Vininder Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 12th, Vininder Singh sold 1,515 shares of Bullfrog AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $3,878.40.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Vininder Singh sold 4,780 shares of Bullfrog AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total value of $13,145.00.

On Monday, January 8th, Vininder Singh sold 5,184 shares of Bullfrog AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total value of $14,929.92.

On Friday, January 5th, Vininder Singh sold 2,644 shares of Bullfrog AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $7,667.60.

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Vininder Singh sold 5,676 shares of Bullfrog AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total transaction of $12,373.68.

Shares of BFRG stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.61. 3,984,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,558,648. Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.17.

Bullfrog AI ( NASDAQ:BFRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bullfrog AI stock. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 150,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000. Bullfrog AI accounts for 0.4% of Sabby Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Sabby Management LLC owned about 2.48% of Bullfrog AI as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Bullfrog AI Company Profile

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital biopharmaceutical company that focuses on artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) driven analysis of data sets in medicine and healthcare in the United States. The company offers bfLEAP, an AI/ML platform for the analysis of preclinical and/or clinical data.

