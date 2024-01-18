Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,899.14 ($24.17).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BRBY shares. HSBC lowered their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.99) to GBX 1,750 ($22.27) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,614 ($20.54) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Burberry Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 2,230 ($28.38) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($21.63) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Shares of LON:BRBY opened at GBX 1,237 ($15.74) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.77, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,472.53 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,826.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 1,037.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.13. Burberry Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,162.50 ($14.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,656 ($33.80).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a GBX 18.30 ($0.23) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 1.05%. Burberry Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,294.12%.

In related news, insider Jonathan Akeroyd sold 25,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,364 ($17.36), for a total value of £342,514.04 ($435,823.95). In other Burberry Group news, insider Jonathan Akeroyd sold 25,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,364 ($17.36), for a total transaction of £342,514.04 ($435,823.95). Also, insider Gerry M. Murphy purchased 5,000 shares of Burberry Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,563 ($19.89) per share, for a total transaction of £78,150 ($99,440.13). Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

