BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Short Interest Update

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 305,800 shares, a drop of 13.7% from the December 15th total of 354,200 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 56,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

BurgerFi International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BFI opened at $0.65 on Thursday. BurgerFi International has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $2.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average of $1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). BurgerFi International had a negative net margin of 26.61% and a negative return on equity of 60.27%. The business had revenue of $39.48 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BurgerFi International Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in BurgerFi International in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in BurgerFi International by 548.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 126,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BurgerFi International by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 5,149 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in BurgerFi International by 10.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BurgerFi International during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 39.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads.

Featured Stories

