Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Short Interest Down 8.6% in December

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the December 15th total of 1,740,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 287,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Cabot Price Performance

Shares of CBT stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.39. 29,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,905. Cabot has a fifty-two week low of $63.73 and a fifty-two week high of $86.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.54. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Get Cabot alerts:

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.18. Cabot had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The business had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Cabot’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cabot will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.65%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. UBS Group lowered shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CBT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cabot

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Cabot by 176.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cabot by 26.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Cabot by 33.5% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 981 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot during the third quarter worth $79,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cabot by 79.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.