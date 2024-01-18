Cadinha & Co. LLC Acquires 40 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 242.1% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 462.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth about $46,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at about $65,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $493.71. 263,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,776. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $424.22 and a twelve month high of $513.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $485.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $474.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

