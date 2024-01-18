Cadinha & Co. LLC Boosts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 67,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in Pfizer by 7.5% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 60,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 4,208 shares in the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 118,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after buying an additional 8,712 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 65,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,923,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,736,418. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.76 and a fifty-two week high of $45.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

