Cadinha & Co. LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Cadinha & Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,220 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises 3.3% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $14,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 338.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 16,748 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 34.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 208.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 14,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $243,000. 7.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $110.40. 541,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,914,989. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.85 and a one year high of $110.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.24.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.5039 dividend. This represents a $6.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

