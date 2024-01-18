Calavo Growers, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th.
Calavo Growers has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 36.1% annually over the last three years. Calavo Growers has a payout ratio of 23.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Calavo Growers to earn $1.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.6%.
Calavo Growers Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CVGW opened at $26.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.07. Calavo Growers has a 1-year low of $21.59 and a 1-year high of $38.97.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CVGW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Calavo Growers in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th.
Calavo Growers Company Profile
Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grown and Prepared. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.
