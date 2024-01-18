Calavo Growers, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th.

Calavo Growers has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 36.1% annually over the last three years. Calavo Growers has a payout ratio of 23.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Calavo Growers to earn $1.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVGW opened at $26.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.07. Calavo Growers has a 1-year low of $21.59 and a 1-year high of $38.97.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVGW. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Calavo Growers by 27.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 136.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 2.1% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 50,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Calavo Growers by 267.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

CVGW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Calavo Growers in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grown and Prepared. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

