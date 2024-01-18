Calton & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 9,693.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 2,904.3% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 8,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 126.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Editas Medicine Trading Down 4.8 %

Editas Medicine stock opened at $8.41 on Thursday. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.08 and a 52-week high of $11.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 54.24% and a negative net margin of 792.70%. The company’s revenue was up 1171.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.81) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on EDIT. Citigroup raised Editas Medicine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Editas Medicine from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine Company Profile

(Free Report)

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10; autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and EDIT-301, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.