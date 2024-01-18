Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Target Price to C$11.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Veritas Investment Research reissued a sell rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Friday, December 8th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lundin Mining from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$8.40 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$10.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$11.87.

Lundin Mining Price Performance

Shares of TSE:LUN opened at C$10.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.14. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of C$7.35 and a 12 month high of C$11.93.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The mining company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.32 billion. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 11.08%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 1.0210526 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Mining Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

