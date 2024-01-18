Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $165.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 11.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.85.

ALNY stock traded down $2.84 on Thursday, hitting $185.72. 119,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,511. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $148.10 and a twelve month high of $234.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.86 and a beta of 0.47.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $2.76. The business had revenue of $750.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.14 million. Equities research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael W. Bonney sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $5,850,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,125,655. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,480.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

