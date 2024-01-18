Capital Investment Counsel Inc Decreases Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc reduced its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,985 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up about 1.0% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.9% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.1% during the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% in the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the second quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $456.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,641. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.51. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $393.77 and a twelve month high of $508.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $450.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $444.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The firm had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.2 earnings per share for the current year.

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $495.23.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

