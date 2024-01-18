Capital Investment Counsel Inc Has $2.10 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc decreased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,974 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 220.7% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 201.3% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $100.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,565,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,310,586. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.10. The company has a market capitalization of $152.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $131.31.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.27%.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NKE. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Williams Trading raised NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.55.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

