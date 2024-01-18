Capital Investment Counsel Inc Has $4.44 Million Stock Position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. ProShares Ultra S&P500 accounts for 0.9% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Capital Investment Counsel Inc owned about 0.11% of ProShares Ultra S&P500 worth $4,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 158.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 45,400.0% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.58. 894,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,203,464. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.47. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 1-year low of $43.29 and a 1-year high of $65.75.

About ProShares Ultra S&P500

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

