Capital Investment Counsel Inc Has $664,000 Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,265 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 424.0% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VEEV. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $181.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.18.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Veeva Systems stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $202.96. 130,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,170. The firm has a market cap of $32.68 billion, a PE ratio of 57.99, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.04. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.30 and a 12 month high of $225.49.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $616.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.98 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 24.68%. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $189,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,769 shares in the company, valued at $3,953,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total value of $1,687,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,321,797.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $189,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,953,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,900 shares of company stock valued at $9,457,744. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.