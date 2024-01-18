Capital Investment Counsel Inc Invests $708,000 in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TOST. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Toast by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Toast by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Toast by 2.6% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 26,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Toast by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Toast by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Toast alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $30,693.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 20,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,111.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Toast news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 3,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $60,484.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,796,038.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 1,765 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $30,693.35. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 20,938 shares in the company, valued at $364,111.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 476,287 shares of company stock worth $8,034,089 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Toast Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TOST traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.21. 1,747,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,051,722. Toast, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.77 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.96.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Toast had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.94%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Toast’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on TOST. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Toast from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Toast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird raised Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler cut Toast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Toast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Toast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.74.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TOST

About Toast

(Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.