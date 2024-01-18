Capital Investment Counsel Inc Invests $708,000 in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TOST. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Toast by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Toast by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Toast by 2.6% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 26,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Toast by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Toast by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.29% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $30,693.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 20,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,111.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Toast news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 3,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $60,484.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,796,038.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 1,765 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $30,693.35. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 20,938 shares in the company, valued at $364,111.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 476,287 shares of company stock worth $8,034,089 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.
Toast Stock Performance
Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Toast had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.94%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Toast’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently commented on TOST. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Toast from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Toast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird raised Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler cut Toast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Toast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Toast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.74.
About Toast
Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.
