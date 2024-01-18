Capital Investment Counsel Inc Lowers Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc trimmed its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.4% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.2% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 65,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,461 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 51.8% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total transaction of $461,166.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,355.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at $282,547.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total transaction of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,355.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,407 shares of company stock valued at $515,039 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.0 %

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $377.12. 458,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,115,863. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $361.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $338.61. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.36 and a 12 month high of $389.47. The company has a market cap of $122.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.14.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $1.86. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $398.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $402.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.