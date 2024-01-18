Capital Investment Counsel Inc Makes New Investment in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 64.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,087,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,298,000 after buying an additional 5,926,555 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 124.4% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,787,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,536,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979,461 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 11.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,765,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,202,000 after purchasing an additional 994,813 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,214,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,518,000 after purchasing an additional 50,717 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE DG traded down $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $136.73. The stock had a trading volume of 279,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,682. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $101.09 and a 1 year high of $239.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.34. The company has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Dollar General from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dollar General from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Gordon Haskett raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.84.

Get Our Latest Report on Dollar General

About Dollar General

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.