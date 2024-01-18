Capital Investment Counsel Inc Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 457.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,511,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881,772 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1,772.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,503,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653,130 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,548,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,695,000 after buying an additional 718,735 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 85.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,522,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,011,000 after buying an additional 703,322 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter valued at about $84,199,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.86. 4,094,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,668,815. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.76 and its 200-day moving average is $45.28. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $34.52 and a 52 week high of $65.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

