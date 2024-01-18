Capital Investment Counsel Inc Purchases Shares of 1,240 Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TM. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 15.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 34.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 25,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 9.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 6.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 356,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,260,000 after purchasing an additional 22,142 shares during the period. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Toyota Motor Stock Up 2.9 %

TM stock traded up $5.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $199.77. 117,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.15. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1-year low of $132.35 and a 1-year high of $200.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.60. The company has a market cap of $270.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.65.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $3.20. The business had revenue of $79.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.69 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 12.70%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Toyota Motor

(Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.