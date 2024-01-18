Capital Investment Counsel Inc Sells 2,975 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,555 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 2,975 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the second quarter worth $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 178.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 401 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 524.7% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 556 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 2,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.47, for a total value of $222,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 15,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,935.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 4,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $469,436.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 29,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,390,585.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.47, for a total value of $222,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 15,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,935.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,922 shares of company stock valued at $2,480,245 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AKAM. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Guggenheim raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.84.

AKAM stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $118.78. 266,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.50. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.65 and a 12 month high of $120.61.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $965.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.57 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 14.54%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

