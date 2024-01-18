Capital Investment Counsel Inc Sells 3,200 Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc cut its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TQQQ. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 9,910.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 1,579.4% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the period.

Get ProShares UltraPro QQQ alerts:

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Price Performance

Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ stock traded up $1.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.14. 28,591,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,745,766. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 1-year low of $18.58 and a 1-year high of $52.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.83.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.223 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

(Free Report)

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TQQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.