Capital Investment Counsel Inc Sells 849 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc trimmed its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new stake in RTX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of RTX in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on RTX in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.06.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $85.80. 1,178,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,836,199. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $123.37 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.81. RTX Co. has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $108.84.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

