Capital Performance Advisors LLP Raises Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 111.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 812 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 148,204 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $83,729,000 after acquiring an additional 23,125 shares during the period. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 194.0% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 13,404 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,573,000 after acquiring an additional 8,845 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 41,265 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $23,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 29,739 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,801,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COST. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $693.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Argus upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $632.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total transaction of $1,407,979.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,461,621.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total transaction of $1,407,979.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,461,621.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total value of $505,790.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,593,803.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,317 shares of company stock valued at $8,952,798. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ COST traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $683.69. The company had a trading volume of 397,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,111. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $465.33 and a fifty-two week high of $686.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $630.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $581.31. The firm has a market cap of $303.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.76.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.6 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $15.00 per share. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.81%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

